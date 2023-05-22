Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.77. 2,987,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,242. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

