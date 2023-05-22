St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $625,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,734,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,176. The stock has a market cap of $640.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $253.57.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

