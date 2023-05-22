St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 16,187,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,804,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

