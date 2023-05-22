St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,792,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

