ssv.network (SSV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $276.35 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $24.95 or 0.00092686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $276.35 million and $17.92 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

