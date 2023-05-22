SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.33. 220,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 679,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

