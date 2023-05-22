SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

