Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 6,213,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,251,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

