SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.93 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

