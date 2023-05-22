Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.50 ($17.23).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 1,410 ($17.66) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

SN stock opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.06) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 959.20 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($16.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company has a market cap of £11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,410.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,212.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 15,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

