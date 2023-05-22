Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

