SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $325.37 million and $47.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,623.28 or 1.00096990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,068,775 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,845,367.0392976 with 1,215,068,775.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28421058 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $63,310,560.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.