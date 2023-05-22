Siacoin Market Cap Hits $178.98 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $178.98 million and $1.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00338208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00566018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00427347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,133,222,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

