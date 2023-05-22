SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Up 6.3 %

SGL Carbon stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.