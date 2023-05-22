ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lifted by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.69. The company had a trading volume of 703,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.65, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

