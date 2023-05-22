Serum (SRM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $9.43 million and $4.02 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

