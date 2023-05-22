Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

