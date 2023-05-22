Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals



Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

