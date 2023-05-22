Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,122,000 after buying an additional 177,047 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,868,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $147,968.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.63. 883,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.98. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

