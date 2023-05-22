Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,650 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Axonics worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 60.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Axonics Trading Up 2.6 %

AXNX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.