Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 549,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000. Alignment Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. 344,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,710. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

