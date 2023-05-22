Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iRhythm Technologies worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,516,000 after buying an additional 89,871 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after buying an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $130.53. 86,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

