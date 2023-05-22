Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 314,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

RCUS traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 243,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,897. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

