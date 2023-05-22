Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 532,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 728,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 162,447 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 144,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,188.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,188.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,059.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,284. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

