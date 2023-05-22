Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,665. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.