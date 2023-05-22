Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,350 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

APLS traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. 434,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,924. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,209 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

