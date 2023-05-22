Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of CTI BioPharma worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTIC stock remained flat at $8.94 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

