Secret Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $4,035.47 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00061730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039016 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026128 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003691 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00448544 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,436.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

