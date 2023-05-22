Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $222.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.78), with a volume of 120196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.74).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £267.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.47.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.