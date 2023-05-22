Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Plans $0.72 Dividend

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7207 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Saras Stock Performance

Shares of SAAFY stock remained flat at $6.75 on Monday. Saras has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Saras Company Profile

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

