Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Plans $0.72 Dividend

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7207 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Saras Stock Performance
Shares of SAAFY stock remained flat at $6.75 on Monday. Saras has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.
Saras Company Profile
