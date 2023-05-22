Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $2,865,324,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 126,975 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 431.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,326,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

