Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.79. 1,489,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

