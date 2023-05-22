Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $42.15 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 4.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.97. 25,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,410. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

