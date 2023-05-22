Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 3,274,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

