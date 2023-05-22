Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,840 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

INTC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,246,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,293,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

