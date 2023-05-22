Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. American Trust boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5 %

APH stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 788,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,596. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

