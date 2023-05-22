Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,152. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
