Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock remained flat at $21.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 874,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,147. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,240,000 after acquiring an additional 98,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $18,474,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

