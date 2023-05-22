Rpo LLC Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPDB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 75.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 873,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 376,039 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPDB remained flat at $10.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

