Rpo LLC Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.14% of Inflection Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,082,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. 417,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,739. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.