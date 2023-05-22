Rpo LLC Takes Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. FTAC Zeus Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rpo LLC owned about 0.79% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,294. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

