Rpo LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Rpo LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 461,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Golden Arrow Merger comprises approximately 1.6% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,342. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

