Rpo LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Rpo LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.76% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRLA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,052. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

