Rpo LLC Purchases 65,493 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Rpo LLC increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned 0.54% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 314,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 21.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 660.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

IRRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

