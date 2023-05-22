Rpo LLC Increases Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Rpo LLC lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Rpo LLC owned about 0.29% of Goal Acquisitions worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.29 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.