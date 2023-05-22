Rpo LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Rpo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,269 shares during the quarter. Quantum FinTech Acquisition comprises approximately 2.3% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,187,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 310,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of QFTA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,768. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

