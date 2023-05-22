Rpo LLC Acquires New Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

Shares of ITAQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. 8,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

