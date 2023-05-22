Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

