Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 3,706,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,503. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 514.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 51,700 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 98,450 shares of company stock valued at $113,093 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 232,839 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

