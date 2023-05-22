Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $777,773.49 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $777,773.49 and $18,391.74 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,896.25 or 1.00044576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00206663 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,484.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.